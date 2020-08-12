The occipital cortex plays a causal role in piloting our attention to manage the intake of images. Read More
A new osmotic transport device removes fluid from the spinal cord to reduce swelling in rat models of SCI.
Study reveals people touch the areas of their partner's body that mirror the parts of their body they enjoy having touched. A strong correlation was also drawn between touch and gaze, suggesting the parts of the body people like to be touched on aligned closely to those they liked to be looked at.
The key to performance and motivation lies within the ratio of glutamine and glutamate in the nucleus accumbens. The ratio of glutamine to glutamate relates specifically to stamina.
Mitochondria regulate how neural stem cells become neurons during brain development. The findings may help explain how humans developed larger brains during evolution and how mitochondrial defects lead to some neurodevelopmental disorders.
Using a third-person, or observer, perspective to recall memories activates different areas of the brain than using a first-person perspective for memory recall. Adopting an observer-perspective for memory recall leads to increased interaction between the anterior hippocampus and posterior medial network.
Meditation and relaxation may provide relief to those suffering sleep paralysis, a new pilot study reports.
Decreasing the amount of Reelin significantly protected against disease symptoms and promoted recovery in symptomatic animal models of multiple sclerosis. Reelin levels appear to correlate with MS severity and stages. Researchers report lowering levels of the protein could be a potential avenue of treatment for the autoimmune disorder.
Study in rats reveals sex differences may play a key role in the effectiveness of exercise as an appetite regulator. Exercising female rats ate more than those who did not partake in physical activity. The same effect was not seen in males.
Compared to adults, children continue to explore other options than using knowledge to capitalize on reward, to see if the value has changed. Children approach exploration systematically to make sure they don't miss anything.
Human-on-a-chip technology could provide a more valuable clinical-based model for ALS.
Working memory for language processing can be provided by the down-regulation of neural excitability in response to external input.